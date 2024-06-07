Capital World Investors Acquires Shares of 1,204,788 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,204,788 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,707,000. Capital World Investors owned about 1.96% of Generac as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.05.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,161. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $140.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

