Capital World Investors Buys 10,049,077 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,014,318 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,049,077 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Transocean were worth $247,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Transocean by 16.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Transocean by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 570,199 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

In related news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 2,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $12,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,574,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,325,112.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.86 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

