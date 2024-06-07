Capital World Investors Buys 369,463 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,487,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,463 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 3.09% of Viper Energy worth $172,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy in the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Viper Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $36.46 on Friday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $205.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VNOM

Viper Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.