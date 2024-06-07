Capital World Investors Buys 791,215 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,513,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 791,215 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.42% of Ciena worth $158,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $207,633.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,176 shares in the company, valued at $20,094,291.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $207,633.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,176 shares in the company, valued at $20,094,291.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $26,442.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,307 shares of company stock worth $1,414,330 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.50 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.96.

Ciena Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CIEN opened at $48.55 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $63.24. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.80 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

