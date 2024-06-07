Capital World Investors Buys Shares of 1,706,927 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,706,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,412,000. Capital World Investors owned about 0.69% of Veralto as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $347,827,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $266,143,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $178,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veralto

Veralto Price Performance

NYSE:VLTO opened at $99.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $102.58.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.