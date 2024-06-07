Capital World Investors Cuts Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Capital World Investors lowered its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,020,482 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,247,497 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.11% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $130,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $66.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.65. The firm has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

