Capital World Investors Grows Stock Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in monday.com were worth $127,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 14.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 24.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 44.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 6.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.50.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $223.59 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 588.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.99.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

