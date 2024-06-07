Capital World Investors Has $123.07 Million Position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Capital World Investors boosted its position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 581.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,105,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649,873 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 1.89% of Global-E Online worth $123,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,827,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,737 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,403,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after purchasing an additional 217,482 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,224,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,037,000 after purchasing an additional 217,415 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,945 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,733,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,685,000 after purchasing an additional 63,614 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global-E Online Price Performance

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $30.15 on Friday. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

GLBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

About Global-E Online

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

