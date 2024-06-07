Capital World Investors Has $185.70 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,155,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,069 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.24% of Enbridge worth $185,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 80,631.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,205,251,000 after purchasing an additional 33,419,164 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Enbridge by 630.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,083,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,076,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,662,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,365,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after buying an additional 4,400,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average is $35.55. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

