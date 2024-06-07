Capital World Investors Has $234.11 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,926,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,094 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.57% of Kimberly-Clark worth $234,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 44,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $137.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.00 and its 200 day moving average is $125.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $139.75.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.71%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMB. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.