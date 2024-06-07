Capital World Investors Has $245.67 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,706,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,456,377 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.74% of VICI Properties worth $245,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 14.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 9.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 143,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.18.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.74. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.