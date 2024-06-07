Capital World Investors Has $254.92 Million Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Capital World Investors reduced its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,295,346 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,449,846 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.57% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $254,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 574.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $49.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average is $46.94.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.653 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.53%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

