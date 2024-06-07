Capital World Investors Has $82.76 Million Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 685,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,500 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 2.88% of Helen of Troy worth $82,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HELE opened at $103.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.21. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $143.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $489.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HELE shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $151.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

