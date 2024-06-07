Capital World Investors Increases Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,259,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,925,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 7.16% of Peloton Interactive worth $159,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of PTON stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.04. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTON. Citigroup cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.50 to $2.53 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 14,936 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $54,068.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at $140,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,654 shares of company stock valued at $201,496. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

