Capital World Investors Increases Stock Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,681,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,563 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 4.10% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $123,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 126,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 36,324 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 293,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 121,213 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,188,000 after acquiring an additional 159,562 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,728,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,032,000 after acquiring an additional 677,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 590,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,174,000 after acquiring an additional 163,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on XENE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.99 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.63.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.