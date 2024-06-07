Capital World Investors Purchases 107 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,521,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.29% of PACCAR worth $148,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,079,000 after buying an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,916,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,104,000 after buying an additional 89,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $448,288,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 9.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,645,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,921,000 after buying an additional 328,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,788,000 after buying an additional 54,273 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCAR. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.62.

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $109.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.14. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.29 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

