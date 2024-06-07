Capital World Investors Reduces Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Capital World Investors reduced its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,311,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,349,271 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.53% of Chesapeake Energy worth $254,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CHK opened at $88.31 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $72.84 and a one year high of $93.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.00%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

