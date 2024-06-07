Capital World Investors Reduces Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Capital World Investors lessened its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,172,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.34% of Manulife Financial worth $136,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,568,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,066,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766,870 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,710,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663,997 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 694.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,984,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482,367 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MFC opened at $25.88 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

View Our Latest Report on Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.