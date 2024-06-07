Capital World Investors Sells 11,542 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Capital World Investors lessened its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,052,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,542 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.21% of NU worth $83,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NU. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in NU by 1,232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NU by 37.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in NU in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NU shares. TheStreet upgraded NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.74.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

