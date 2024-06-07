Capital World Investors Sells 139,253 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Capital World Investors lowered its position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,253 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 1.62% of Weatherford International worth $114,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 539.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.11.

Weatherford International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $111.07 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a 52-week low of $58.04 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.02 and a 200 day moving average of $105.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total transaction of $1,234,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,049.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Articles

