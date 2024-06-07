Capital World Investors Sells 289,202 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Capital World Investors trimmed its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 289,202 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.98% of Crown worth $108,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth $109,826,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Crown by 474.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,312 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $84,960,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Crown by 41.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,213,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,886,000 after acquiring an additional 654,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Crown by 46.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,414,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,449,000 after acquiring an additional 450,087 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $82.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.08. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on CCK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,300,420 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

