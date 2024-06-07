Capital World Investors Sells 544,552 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Capital World Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,692,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,552 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 3.01% of Kontoor Brands worth $105,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5,710.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $74.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.93. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $341,032.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $341,032.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

About Kontoor Brands

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Stories

