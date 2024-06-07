Capital World Investors Sells 544,552 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Capital World Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTBFree Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,692,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,552 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 3.01% of Kontoor Brands worth $105,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5,710.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $74.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.93. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTBGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $341,032.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $341,032.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KTB

About Kontoor Brands

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

