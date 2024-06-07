Capital World Investors Sells 70,500 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Capital World Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,388,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,500 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 2.17% of Silgan worth $108,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Silgan by 43.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,220,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,924,000 after buying an additional 1,269,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Silgan by 20.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,053,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,949,000 after buying an additional 1,047,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,921,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,269,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,714,000 after purchasing an additional 114,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,925,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLGN opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $49.72.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.26%. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $195,809.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jay A. Martin sold 4,228 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $199,265.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,161 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,307.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,651 shares of company stock worth $2,804,226. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

