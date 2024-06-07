Capital World Investors Sells 8,503,515 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Capital World Investors lessened its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,290,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,503,515 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.86% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $113,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $141,537,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,378,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,765 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,301,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,459 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,397,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,207,000 after acquiring an additional 555,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,572,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,432,000 after acquiring an additional 555,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLPI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.31.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $44.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.59.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

