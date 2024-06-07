Capital World Investors Takes $181.41 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 753,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,411,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 4.0 %

ETN opened at $313.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $182.20 and a one year high of $345.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

