Capital World Investors Trims Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 428,700 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.54% of Public Storage worth $289,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. STAR Financial Bank increased its holdings in Public Storage by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 2,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 524,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,861,000 after acquiring an additional 124,407 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.75.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PSA opened at $276.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.38 and a 200 day moving average of $280.35. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $312.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

