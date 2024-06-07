Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 261.45% from the stock’s current price.

CRDL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ:CRDL opened at $2.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $170.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.81.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned 0.15% of Cardiol Therapeutics worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

