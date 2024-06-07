Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Director Alain Lemaire Sells 48,033 Shares

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) Director Alain Lemaire sold 48,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.49, for a total value of C$455,833.17.
TSE CAS opened at C$9.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.45. Cascades Inc. has a 1 year low of C$9.10 and a 1 year high of C$15.00. The company has a market cap of C$967.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.76, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently -228.57%.
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.
