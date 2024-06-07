Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Director Alain Lemaire Sells 48,033 Shares

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) Director Alain Lemaire sold 48,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.49, for a total value of C$455,833.17.

Cascades Price Performance

TSE CAS opened at C$9.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.45. Cascades Inc. has a 1 year low of C$9.10 and a 1 year high of C$15.00. The company has a market cap of C$967.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.76, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07.

Get Cascades alerts:

Cascades Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CAS shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAS

Cascades Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.