Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Holdings Trimmed by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 352,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 158,273 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 306.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $15.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $276,648.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,139.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,656 shares of company stock worth $1,166,576. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile



Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

