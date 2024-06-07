CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 190.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $86.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $98.65.

Insider Activity

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

