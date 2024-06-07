Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (CLLNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0073 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Cellnex Telecom Price Performance
CLLNY stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26.
Cellnex Telecom Company Profile
