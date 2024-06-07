Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (CLLNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0073 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

CLLNY stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

