Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 170 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $12,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 846,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 632,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,017,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 410,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,013,000 after acquiring an additional 18,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 273,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $65.52 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $68.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.91 and a 200 day moving average of $62.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.