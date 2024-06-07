Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 27,953 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $10,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,512,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 117,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $104.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $105.81.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

