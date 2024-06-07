Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 125,569 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,569 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.58% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $10,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 10,188.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,281,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,322 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.86. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

