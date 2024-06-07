Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 229 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,760,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,582,503,000 after acquiring an additional 180,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,418,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,285,838,000 after buying an additional 50,736 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,989,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,240,824,000 after buying an additional 517,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $2,909,524,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,929,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,988,856,000 after acquiring an additional 99,377 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.8 %

TMO opened at $579.84 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $575.14 and its 200 day moving average is $554.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $18,512,580 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.