Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,198 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $10,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,484,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,456,000 after buying an additional 77,368 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,559,000 after purchasing an additional 319,820 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,831,000. Genworth Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Genworth Financial Inc now owns 455,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,107,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $65.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $66.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.61.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

