Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $67.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $70.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.10.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

