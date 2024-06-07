Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,902 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $13,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,680,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,294,000 after purchasing an additional 72,473 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,301,000 after buying an additional 995,862 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,548,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,242,000 after buying an additional 20,177 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $100.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.95 and a 200 day moving average of $95.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $103.05.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.