Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,045 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $12,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 795,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,073,000 after buying an additional 29,171 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,161,000 after buying an additional 338,466 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 394,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,962,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,184,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 125,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,712,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

VIS stock opened at $235.94 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $183.29 and a 1 year high of $244.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

