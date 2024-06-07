Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.68% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $11,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $99.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $78.54 and a 12-month high of $103.42.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

