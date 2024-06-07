Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $13,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 21,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NOC. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $514.33.

NOC opened at $444.78 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $496.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $465.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.23.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

