Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $11.37 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,042 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,258 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $11,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 1,279.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,396,000 after buying an additional 5,700,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Devon Energy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,567,000 after buying an additional 2,220,194 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 3,885.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,793,000 after buying an additional 1,652,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Devon Energy by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,609,000 after buying an additional 1,488,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Devon Energy by 61.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,539,000 after buying an additional 1,013,353 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $46.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.08. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.68.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

