Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $12.25 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $12,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 383,107.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 53,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 53,635 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Nucor by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,832,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Nucor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

Nucor Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $163.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

