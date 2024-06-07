Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $12.93 Million Position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 697.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,125 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $12,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UITB. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ UITB opened at $46.41 on Friday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.06.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.1358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

