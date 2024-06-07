Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $13.37 Million Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 88.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,858 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.47% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $13,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 201,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $933,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 136,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 74,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

SDVY opened at $33.41 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average is $32.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

