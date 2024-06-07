Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $14.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $14,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
SOXX stock opened at $240.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.17 and a 200-day moving average of $207.15. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $243.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Semiconductor ETF
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Is NIO Stock Bottoming? Understanding Cyclicality
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Chevron Stock Concerns: Perspectives Make the Difference
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- NuScale Power: Can SMR Power the Clean Energy Transition?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.