Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $14.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $14,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

SOXX stock opened at $240.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.17 and a 200-day moving average of $207.15. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $243.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2249 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

