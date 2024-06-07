Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 455,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,782 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $11,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 163,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 111,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 368,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 164,975 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 92,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $485,000.

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.53 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

