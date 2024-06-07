Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 11,450 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Sysco by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $72.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.10.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

