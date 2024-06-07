Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 1,481 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in S&P Global by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $434.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $426.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.29. The company has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

