Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 259,538 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 5,196.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,538 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.14% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $13,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 414,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,435,000 after purchasing an additional 261,239 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.03. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

